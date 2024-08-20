Xi, Lam witness signing of China-Vietnam cooperation documents
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam on Monday jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents after holding talks in Beijing.
The bilateral cooperation documents cover a range of areas, including Party schools, connectivity, industry, finance, customs inspection and quarantine, health, media and news organizations, local governments, and people's livelihood.
During Lam's visit, the two sides will also issue a joint statement on further strengthening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and promoting the building of a community with a shared future between the two countries.
Photos
Related Stories
- China is always top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy: To Lam
- Vietnam's top leader To Lam to visit China from Aug. 18 to 20
- China, Vietnam conclude joint counter-terrorism training
- China firmly opposes Vietnam's submission on undersea shelf in South China Sea
- Chinese, Vietnamese vessels conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.