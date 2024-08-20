Vietnam to strengthen exchanges, deepen cooperation with China: To Lam

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen strategic mutual trust, enhance synergy of development strategies, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation with China, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam said in Beijing on Monday.

Lam made the remarks during his talks with Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.

China is the destination for Lam's first overseas visit as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Vietnamese president. Lam said this fully demonstrates that the CPV and the Vietnamese government always attach importance to developing relations with China and regard China as the strategic choice and top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy.

The CPV and the Vietnamese government will carry on the legacy of Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, adhere to the leadership of the Communist party and the socialist path, deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and push forward the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Lam said.

Under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China has successfully completed all the reform tasks set out in the third plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Committee. China has achieved significant development accomplishments, with its international status and influence increasingly enhanced. It has also made important contributions to world peace and development and the progress of humankind, Lam noted.

Vietnam extends its congratulations on the successful convening of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which has ushered in a new era of comprehensively deepening reform and further advancing Chinese modernization, Lam said.

It is believed that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, China will achieve the Second Centenary Goal of building itself into a great modern socialist country in all respects, Lam added.

Vietnam adheres to the principle of independence, firmly pursues the one-China policy and believes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. Vietnam firmly opposes all forms of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and supports China in achieving national reunification, Lam stressed, adding that issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang are all China's internal affairs, and Vietnam firmly opposes any interference in China's internal affairs.

Vietnam is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges; share experience in party and state governance; deepen strategic mutual trust; enhance synergy of development strategies; promote mutually beneficial cooperation in such fields as national defense and security, trade and investment and cross-border infrastructure connectivity, and strengthen youth and local exchanges and cooperation with China, Lam said.

Vietnam is willing to work with China to properly manage maritime differences and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, he added.

Vietnam supports and is willing to actively participate in the initiative to build a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Lam said.

Vietnam is also willing to strengthen multilateral international cooperation with China, uphold multilateralism, safeguard international fairness and justice, and make positive contributions to promoting world peace and development, he added.

