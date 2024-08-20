China's top political advisor meets Vietnam's top leader To Lam

Xinhua) 09:18, August 20, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, met with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, on Monday in Beijing.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, and promote the substantive development of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

The CPPCC is willing to work with Vietnam to make active efforts in this regard, he added.

Lam said Vietnam always remembers and sincerely appreciates the tremendous assistance China has provided for Vietnam's national liberation and development.

Vietnam will remain true to its original aspirations, use the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries as a guide to consolidate and enhance cooperation between Vietnam and China in various fields, and build well the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he added.

