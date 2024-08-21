Tourism, activities enhance exchanges between Chinese, Vietnamese border residents

NANNING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The border cities of Pingxiang and Dongxing in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are experiencing a bustling tourism season this summer.

Doan Thi Hang, a tourist from Vietnam's Lang Son province, recently enjoyed a cross-border "one-day tour" in Pingxiang. During her visit, she sampled local Chinese delicacies like milk tea and hot pot, and purchased clothing from nearby stores. "Some government officials and shopkeepers speak Vietnamese, which makes me feel very welcomed," she said.

In response to the growing influx of tourists, Ye Xiaozhou, deputy general manager of Pingxiang Southern International Travel Service Co., Ltd., has added over 10 Vietnamese tour guides to their team. "We've partnered with more than 20 Vietnamese travel agencies, and outbound tourism is booming. Many destinations in Vietnam have also become popular among Chinese tourists," Ye said.

According to data from Guangxi's general station of immigration inspection, as of Aug. 14 this year, 5.153 million passenger trips had been recorded at Dongxing Port, with an additional 1.482 million confirmed at Youyiguan Port.

Separated from the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai by only a river, Dongxing serves as a hub for close interactions between residents of China and Vietnam. With border resident certificates, individuals can easily travel back and forth within a day.

Each morning, residents cross the Beilunhe Bridge to trade or work in either Dongxing or Mong Cai, returning home before the port closes in the late afternoon.

Vo Thi Thanh Tam, a Vietnamese resident of Mong Cai who works at a store in Dongxing, described her daily routine: "It's just a 15-minute journey from my home to the border port, and I can quickly complete customs clearance with my border permit. I usually open the shop at 9 a.m. and go home at 6 p.m." She also noted the growing number of tourists visiting Dongxing, where Vietnamese goods are increasingly popular among visitors.

Guangxi shares a long border with Vietnam, encompassing eight border counties, cities and districts. In recent years, China and Vietnam have collaborated on a variety of exchange activities in these border areas, expanding both the scope and frequency of exchanges, and strengthening the bond between the two peoples.

Football matches have long been a tradition in the border regions where China and Vietnam meet. With 29 editions of the Lantern Festival Football Friendly Match held to date, the event has become a key platform for sports and cultural exchanges between Dongxing and Mong Cai, as well as an important means to foster cultural ties and promote friendly relations.

Du Long, coach of Dongxing's football team, emphasized that these matches not only facilitate more frequent communication between the two countries' residents but also help players from both nations build friendships through the game.

"Since the beginning of this year, in addition to the traditional football matches, we've introduced cross-border events that blend sports and tourism, such as the Sino-Vietnamese martial arts competition," said Fan Guoqing, director of the Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Dongxing. Fan added that more cross-border sports and cultural exchange activities are planned for the future.

A growing number of exchange activities, including artistic performances, fashion shows and local marriage customs experiences, are now in full swing along the China-Vietnam border. These initiatives are helping to promote cultural exchanges and enhance the friendship between the two nations.

