Vietnamese PM says relations with China top priority

Xinhua) 13:22, October 14, 2024

HANOI, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Developing relations with China is a top priority and a strategic choice for the party and the government of Vietnam, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said here Sunday.

He made the remarks when holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, saying that China is the only country that encompasses all of Vietnam's foreign policy priorities.

