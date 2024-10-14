Home>>
Vietnamese PM says relations with China top priority
(Xinhua) 13:22, October 14, 2024
HANOI, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Developing relations with China is a top priority and a strategic choice for the party and the government of Vietnam, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said here Sunday.
He made the remarks when holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, saying that China is the only country that encompasses all of Vietnam's foreign policy priorities.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Vietnam stress handling differences via friendly consultation
- China to promote high-quality, high-level cooperation with Vietnam -- Premier Li
- Chinese premier arrives in Vietnam for official visit
- China, Vietnam vow solidarity
- Chinese premier urges China, Vietnam to jointly meet external challenges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.