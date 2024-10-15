China, Vietnam agree to manage maritime differences through talks

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

China and Vietnam agreed to refrain from actions that could complicate the situation or escalate disputes to jointly safeguard maritime stability.

HANOI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam conducted an in-depth and candid exchange of views on maritime issues, stressing the need to better manage and actively resolve maritime differences and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and the region, said a joint statement on Monday.

The two sides agreed to properly manage differences through friendly consultation, actively seek a basic and long-term resolution which is mutually acceptable and conforms to the agreement on the basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related matters between China and Vietnam as well as international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), said the statement.

They agreed to refrain from actions that could complicate the situation or escalate disputes to jointly safeguard maritime stability.

The two sides also agreed to continue the comprehensive and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and to conclude a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea that is consistent with international law, including UNCLOS, at an early date based on consensus through consultation.

