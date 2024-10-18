China to improve economic, trade cooperation with Vietnam: commerce ministry

October 18, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will work to enhance economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference that China is Vietnam's largest trade partner, while Vietnam is China's largest trade partner among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

From January to September 2024, trade volume between the two countries reached 190.38 billion U.S. dollars, up 17.6 percent year on year.

Vietnam is an important overseas investment destination for China. In the first eight months, direct investment by Chinese enterprises in Vietnam totaled 1.97 billion dollars, maintaining rapid growth.

Efforts will be made to both explore and pilot the establishment of cross-border economic cooperation zones, expanding cooperation in emerging fields such as information technology, new energy and digital economy, the spokesperson said.

Enterprises from the two countries will be supported to make full use of platforms like the China International Import Expo, the China Import and Export Fair and the China-ASEAN Expo to expand trade of agricultural and aquatic products, as well as manufactured industrial products, He said.

Measures will also be taken to deepen cooperation related to supply chains and regional economic integration, He added.

