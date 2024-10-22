CPC delegation visits Vietnam on ties

HANOI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Qu Qingshan, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Vietnam from Saturday to Tuesday.

Qu, who is also head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, attended a briefing on the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held for all walks of life in Vietnam.

Qu thoroughly publicized the spirit of the third plenary session during meetings with Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, Le Hoai Trung, secretary of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee and chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, Lai Xuan Mon, standing deputy head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and Phan Van Mai, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The Vietnamese side spoke highly of the great significance of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and expressed willingness to deepen communication and cooperation with the Chinese side to build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

