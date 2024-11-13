Senior CPC official urges advancement of China-Vietnam community with shared future

Xinhua) 08:54, November 13, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with a delegation led by Phan Dinh Trac, a member of the Political Bureau, secretary of the Secretariat and chairman of the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official Li Xi met with a delegation led by Phan Dinh Trac, a member of the Political Bureau, secretary of the Secretariat and chairman of the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, here on Tuesday.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said China and Vietnam are good neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and the top leaders of the two parties have drawn a strategic blueprint to promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

China is ready to work with Vietnam to act on the consensus reached by the two parties' top leaders, strengthen political guidance at a high level, deepen the exchange of party and state governance experience, upgrade pragmatic cooperation, maintain close coordination on regional and international issues, and promote the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Li said.

Trac said that Vietnam is willing to work with China to enhance exchange and mutual learning in areas such as anti-corruption work and the development of the socialist rule of law.

