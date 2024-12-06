China's top political advisor meets Vietnamese delegation

Xinhua) 09:26, December 06, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation on Thursday in Beijing.

The delegation is led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council.

China-Vietnam ties have maintained sound momentum, and China will work with Vietnam to follow through on the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, said Wang, also chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to maintain close communication and cooperation with the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Wang said.

The CPV hopes to continuously learn from the CPC experience in national governance, strengthen the overall leadership of the party, and improve Vietnam's socialist development system, head of the delegation Nguyen Xuan Thang said.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)