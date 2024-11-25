Chinese coast guard fleet sets sail for joint patrol with Vietnamese counterpart

Xinhua) 15:13, November 25, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet started heading for the Beibu Gulf on Monday to carry out a joint patrol with its Vietnamese counterpart, according to an official statement released by the CCG.

During the joint patrol, the two sides will engage in a series of activities -- including exchanges concerning the combating of smuggling crimes at sea, and better regulation of maritime fishery production and operations, read the statement.

The statement also confirmed that the two sides will work together to properly handle maritime emergencies and jointly maintain stability on the sea.

This marks the 28th joint patrol since 2006 to be carried out by the maritime law enforcement agencies of the two countries, and is the second such patrol of 2024 in the Beibu Gulf.

