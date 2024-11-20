Chinese vice premier meets with Vietnamese deputy prime minister

Xinhua) 09:41, November 20, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Thanh Long, who is in China to attend the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday met with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Thanh Long in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Vietnam are friendly neighbors that will celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year.

Ding said that China is ready to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two parties and countries, consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen cooperation in various fields, comprehensively advance the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and bring more tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Le Thanh Long, who is in China to attend the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, congratulated China on its great achievements in reform and opening-up. He said that Vietnam is willing to maintain close, high-level exchange with China, strengthen practical cooperation, and work together to push bilateral relations to a higher level.

The 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit is scheduled to take place from Nov. 19 to 22 in Zhejiang's water town of Wuzhen.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)