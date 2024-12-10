Chinese VP meets Vietnamese deputy PM

Xinhua) 15:15, December 10, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son in Beijing on Tuesday.

Noting that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Han said the two sides should follow the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, maintain strategic communication, expand practical cooperation, consolidate the foundation of public opinion, strengthen multilateral coordination and promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, bringing more benefits to the two peoples.

Bui Thanh Son said that developing long-term friendly relations with China is the consistent proposition, objective requirement, strategic choice and top priority of Vietnam's diplomacy.

Vietnam firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation with China, and jointly promote the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future with strategic significance, he added.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)