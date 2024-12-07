Chinese, Vietnamese parties hold 19th theory seminar

NANCHANG, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) held their 19th theory seminar on Friday in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province in east China.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, attended the seminar and delivered keynote speeches.

Li said that China upholds and strengthens the overall leadership of the CPC over economic work, adheres to the philosophy of people-centered development and is accelerating the establishment of a high-level socialist market economy. He said the country continuously improves the institutions and mechanisms for high-quality economic development, fosters new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions, and will resolutely build a new system of higher-level open economy, to promote sustained and sound economic and social development.

Nguyen Xuan Thang spoke highly of China's remarkable achievements in establishing and improving the development system, and expressed willingness to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, deepen theoretical exchanges and mutual learning, and push forward the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future and the cause of socialism.

The seminar's theme was "Improving the development system: China's experience and Vietnam's experience."

