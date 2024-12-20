In pics: China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone

A tourist poses for photos in the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

The China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone, with the Chinese part in Chongzuo, a border city in south China's Guangxi, has been in official operation since Oct. 15 this year.

Tourists from both China and Vietnam enjoy facilitated customs clearance services within the cooperation zone, where a series of management arrangements such as group booking, time-limited cross-border travel, group entry-and-exit, and set tour routes are implemented.

The Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall is the biggest cross-border waterfall in Asia and the fourth largest cross-border waterfall worldwide.

As the first one of its kind in China, the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone is expected to yield valuable insights for the high-level opening-up and collaboration between China and Vietnam. Official data on the China side showed that the zone has recorded 4,430 Chinese visits to the Vietnamese part of the zone, in addition to 886 inbound Vietnamese visits during the period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15 this year.

Tourists visit the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Tourists visit the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Tourists pose for photos in the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This photo shows a view of the Chinese part of the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone in Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Province, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Tourists visit the Chinese part of the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone in Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Province, Dec. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Tourists process their exit-entry permits at a service hall in the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024.(Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A tourist (R) applies for exit-entry permit online at a service hall in the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A tour guide (R) hands out exit-entry permits to tourists in the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Tourists select goods in the Chinese part of the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone in Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Province, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Tourists pass through an outbound channel in the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Inbound Vietnamese tourists receive immigration check in the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Dancers perform in the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone on Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

