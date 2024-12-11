China, Vietnam hold meeting on bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 08:55, December 11, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the 16th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that top leaders of the two parties and countries have reached important consensus on advancing the building of China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and the socialist construction of China and Vietnam has entered a crucial stage.

Noting that the next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Wang said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to make plans for the next stage of cooperation from a strategic and long-term perspective so as to serve each other's modernization drive.

Wang said that the two sides should uphold a stable strategic orientation, and maintain high-level exchanges and targeted cooperation. He called on the two countries to consolidate the foundation of security and make good use of the "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security.

The two sides should build a stable and unimpeded cross-border industrial chain and supply chain, and strengthen cooperation in emerging areas, Wang said, adding that the two sides should foster people-to-people friendship and support the opening of more flights between the two countries.

China and Vietnam need to strengthen coordination and practice genuine multilateralism, properly manage differences and push for new progress in maritime cooperation, Wang said.

Bui Thanh Son said that Vietnam is willing to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity, maintain frequent high-level contacts, and continuously enhance political mutual trust.

Vietnam is ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in economy and trade, infrastructure, agriculture, culture and local affairs, strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral affairs, and properly manage differences to push the building of Vietnam-China community with a shared future to a higher level, Bui Thanh Son said.

The two sides held the first meeting of the "3+3" strategic dialogue mechanism on diplomacy, defense and public security on Monday.

The two foreign ministers also attended events commemorating the 25th anniversary of the demarcation of the land boundary of the two countries and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the three legal documents on China-Vietnam land border and related land ports management the same day.

