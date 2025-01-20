Delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visits Vietnam

Xinhua, January 20, 2025

HANOI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs, led by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, visited Vietnam on Jan. 17-18 to promote practical cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

During the visit, the delegation had extensive exchanges with Vietnamese officials and business representatives, and attended a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam.

In addition, enterprises of the two countries discussed ways to enhance cooperation in industrial and supply chains as well as trade, investment and connectivity, and achieved fruitful results in the regard.

