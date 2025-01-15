Chinese FM meets Vietnamese permanent deputy FM

Xinhua) 08:40, January 15, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, who is in Beijing for the first strategic consultation between the foreign ministries of China and Vietnam, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu in Beijing on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

He said China is willing to work with Vietnam to boost high-level exchanges, deepen strategic mutual trust, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to serve their own socialist modernization drive and push the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance to a new level.

Nguyen Minh Vu, who is in Beijing for the first strategic consultation between the foreign ministries of China and Vietnam, said that the Vietnamese side has always taken its relations with China as a top priority and strategic choice, and stands ready to work with China to push for more substantive progress in the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

