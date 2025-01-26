China, Vietnam pledge to promote bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:10, January 26, 2025

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam bilateral ties in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam pledged to promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, as the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of their bilateral ties in Beijing on Friday.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attended a reception celebrating the anniversary, saying that the friendship between China and Vietnam has grown stronger over the past 75 years.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, better benefiting the two peoples.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam bilateral ties in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)