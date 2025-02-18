Senior CPC official meets prosecutor general of Vietnam

Xinhua) 09:53, February 18, 2025

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Nguyen Huy Tien, prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Nguyen Huy Tien, prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam, in Beijing on Monday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that it is hoped that the two sides will fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and further expand the channels for practical cooperation between the two countries in procuratorial work.

He called on both sides to enhance the quality and effectiveness of exchanges and cooperation in strengthening the construction of the rule of law and promoting justice, providing legal guarantee for continuously deepening the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Nguyen Huy Tien said Vietnam is willing to push for new achievements in procuratorial cooperation between the two countries.

