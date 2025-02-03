China's CPC sends congratulatory message over 95th anniversary of Vietnam's communist party

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday sent a congratulatory message to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) marking the latter's 95th anniversary of founding. The message is as follows:

In the past 95 years, the CPV has united and led the Vietnamese people in successfully realizing national unification and liberation with remarkable achievements in the cause of the country's socialist construction and transformation.

Notably since the 13th CPV Central Committee meeting, the CPV stepped up efforts to build and reorganize the party, leading to political and social stability as well as vigorous economic development in the country with a steady rise in its international status.

Currently, under the CPV's strong leadership led by General Secretary To Lam, the CPV and the Vietnamese people are striving to complete the goals and missions set by the 13th CPV Central Committee meeting, and are marching towards the two centennial goals to welcome the holding of the 14th CPV Central Committee meeting. We believe you will surely realize the goals.

The CPC and the CPV share a long-standing revolutionary friendship and amicable partnership. Under the personal guidance and careful nurturing of the leaders of previous generations including Mao Zedong and Ho Chi Minh, the two peoples have supported each other in revolutionary struggles, marching together in socialist construction, in the drive of reform and opening-up and on the journey of socialist modernization.

The CPC has always viewed the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries from a strategic and long-term perspective. The CPC is willing to work with the CPV to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, uphold the 16-word guideline of "long-term stability, future orientation, good-neighborly friendship and comprehensive cooperation" and the spirit of "good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners," and in line with the six major goals of greater political mutual trust, to increase high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, consolidate traditional friendship, expand cooperation across various fields, and deepen exchanges and mutual learning on the theory and practice of party and state governance, jointly explore a socialist development path suited to their respective national conditions, and push for more progress in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future to bring greater benefits to both peoples and contribute further to the cause of peace and progress for humanity.

