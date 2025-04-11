Young Chinese, Vietnamese media professionals discuss AI, cross-border reporting in Hanoi

Xinhua) 10:16, April 11, 2025

HANOI, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 500 media professionals from China and Vietnam gathered in Hanoi on Wednesday for a forum on youth-driven media collaboration, artificial intelligence (AI), and cross-border reporting, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Twelve young participants from both countries discussed AI's challenges and opportunities for journalism, strategies to enhance mutual understanding, and joint reporting initiatives.

The event also saw the launch of a jointly produced documentary, The Path of Development, chronicling bilateral ties, and a cross-border reporting project titled "Comrades and Brothers, Together Toward the Future," which will deploy media teams to conduct interviews in both countries.

