China works with neighboring countries for better future

Photo shows a view of the Malaysian branch of China's Xiamen University. (People's Daily/Yang Yi)

A central conference on work related to neighboring countries was held in Beijing from April 8 to 9. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the conference.

In his speech, Xi systematically summarized the achievements and experience of China's neighborhood work in the new era, scientifically analyzed the current situation, and outlined the goals, tasks, ideas and measures for the next phase of neighborhood work. He has called for building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and striving to open new ground for China's neighborhood work.

In today's increasingly complex international landscape, China will be rooted in and contribute to its neighborhood, committed to building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. China's continued engagement has brought much-needed stability and positive energy into the changing and turbulent world.

China's vast territory and long borders make its neighborhood a vital foundation for achieving national development and prosperity, a key front for safeguarding national security, a priority area in the country's overall diplomacy, and a crucial link in building a community with a shared future for humanity..

To date, China has reached common understandings on building a community with a shared future with 17 neighboring countries, signed Belt and Road cooperation agreements with 25 neighboring countries, worked to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the cooperation plans of ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union, and remained the largest trading partner of its 18 neighbors.

Political mutual trust and shared interests between China and its neighbors continue to deepen. China's longstanding principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy are gaining broader traction across the region. More and more, countries in the region are embracing the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness.

China has long aligned its own development with the aspirations of its neighbors, fostering shared prosperity and progress. The country's high-quality development and a favorable neighborhood environment are mutually reinforcing, creating a virtuous cycle that strengthens both China and the surrounding region.

The BRI, born in China's neighborhood and benefiting its neighbors, continues to drive regional development. The China-Europe freight train network now connects over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries. Meanwhile, the China-Laos Railway and the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway have brought high-speed rail dreams to life for regional countries. Major projects such as the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" model between China and Malaysia have significantly boosted local economies and improved livelihoods.

Staff members work at the monitoring and services center of the Chinese-invested Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia. (People's Daily/Zhao Yipu)

China's embrace of open regionalism has further advanced its approach to shared growth, offering development opportunities rooted in mutual respect and win-win cooperation. As a major trading partner and a key source of investment in the region, China has concluded the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with relevant countries, and the upgraded Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area is expected to be signed within the year. Through high-quality development and high-level opening up, China continues to deliver long-term benefits to its neighbors and share the dividends of Chinese modernization.

At present, China's relations with its neighbors are in their best period in modern times. Meanwhile, they are entering a stage of deep interconnection between the regional situation and the evolution of the global landscape.

The collective rise of the Global South is becoming a major force for advancing multipolarity. China's neighborhood is home to many Global South countries. China's efforts to make innovations in regional cooperation mechanisms will galvanize greater solidarity, opening up and shared progress across the region.

China has played an active role in promoting cooperation under the frameworks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, East Asian Cooperation, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. It has initiated platforms such as the China-Central Asia Cooperation and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, while hosting the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations. Together, these efforts create a growing web of multi-layered, cross-sector cooperation - reflecting China's commitment to working with its neighbors to uphold true multilateralism.

A bullet train runs in the Yuxi section of the China-Laos Railway in southwest China's Yunnan province. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Yi)

On global issues such as climate change, cybersecurity, and sustainable development, China maintains close communication and cooperation with its neighbors, contributing "Asian strength" to the reform of the global governance system.

Together with its neighbors, China is committed to creating a better future for the region and bringing more stability and hope to the world.

