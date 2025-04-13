Three key messages on Xi's upcoming visits to Southeast Asian countries

People's Daily Online) 09:40, April 13, 2025

From April 14 to 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia. This marks the first overseas trip by the Chinese head of state this year, and his first visit to neighboring countries following the Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries.

Amid global turbulence and transformation, Xi’s visits to these countries have once again drawn worldwide attention.

One guiding philosophy: "Fostering amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness"

As a Chinese saying goes, "A close neighbor is better than a distant relative." Throughout history, China has always valued harmony with its neighbors and embraced a philosophy of good-neighborliness and friendliness.

In recent years, China and neighboring countries have grown increasingly close, like relatives visiting each other frequently.

To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee made his first overseas visit to China after taking office; Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has visited China three times since assuming office just over two years ago; Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet chose China as the destination for his first official overseas visit after taking office.

In October 2013, at the first-ever conference on China's neighborhood diplomacy since the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xi proposed the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy.

Today, China has reached a consensus with 17 neighboring countries on building a community with a shared future and has become the largest trading partner of 18 countries in the region.

As the saying goes, "Close ties bring mutual affinity." As Xi embarks once again on a tour to Southeast Asia, the world is watching closely to see how this important philosophy continues to be enriched and deepened.

One shared aspiration: "Delivering more benefits of China's development to neighboring countries"

In response to the strong desire of neighboring countries to seize development opportunities and pursue common prosperity, Xi has repeatedly stressed that China welcomes its neighbors to "board the express train" and share the dividends of China's development.

In the autumn of 2013, Xi proposed the Belt and Road Initiative during visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia. The initiative, originating from China, has expanded beyond just benefiting neighboring countries and has now blossomed globally. Over the past decade, China has signed Belt and Road cooperation agreements with 25 neighboring countries.

The China-Laos Railway has helped transform Laos from a landlocked to a land-linked country. The Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway has powered economic growth in Indonesia. The "Two Countries, Twin Parks" initiative between China and Malaysia has pioneered a new model of industrial cooperation. Numerous projects are delivering real benefits to local communities and improving people's lives.

On the bilateral front, China and Vietnam are building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance; China and Malaysia are working to elevate their comprehensive strategic partnership and jointly build a China-Malaysia community with a shared future; the China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era of high quality, high level and high standard.

At the regional level, Version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN FTA is expected to be signed this year; digital transformation and green development are enabling ASEAN countries' economic transitions; China and relevant countries are building a community with a shared future in "two clusters" in the Indochina Peninsula and Central Asia respectively.

Amid mounting headwinds against globalization, the world is watching how China and neighboring countries can set new examples of cooperation and how the building of a neighborhood community with a shared future can be further deepened and substantiated.

One concrete action: "Jointly building open regionalism"

34 years ago, China and ASEAN formally launched their dialogue relations. China was the first among ASEAN's dialogue partners to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, the first to begin free trade area negotiations, and the first to establish a strategic partnership with ASEAN.

With China-ASEAN relations advancing rapidly, other countries have also expanded their engagement with ASEAN, contributing to the robust development of East Asian cooperation.

At the Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations in 2021, Xi highlighted the shared experiences gained by both sides, saying the two sides have upheld inclusiveness and mutual learning and jointly contributed to open regionalism.

As the world once again stands at a crossroads in history, will countries provoke division and confrontation, or will they champion openness and win-win cooperation? Will they pursue extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, or hegemonic practices marked by coercion and bullying? These two choices — and the paths they lead to — bear on the common interests of all humanity and test the wisdom of all nations.

Together, China and ASEAN account for about a quarter of the world's population and are the second- and fifth-largest economies, respectively. A closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future conforms to the trend of the times, featuring peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit. It also aligns with the shared interests of countries in Asia and beyond, offering broad development prospects and enormous potential.

