Quotes from Xi | 'Chinese economy is not a pond, but an ocean'

(People's Daily App) 15:55, April 11, 2025

"The Chinese economy is not a pond, but an ocean," President Xi Jinping said, employing a metaphor. With unwavering confidence and resilience, China—this vast ocean—is believed to withstand strong winds and storms while navigating the chill of trade headwinds.

