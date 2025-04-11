Home>>
Quotes from Xi | 'Chinese economy is not a pond, but an ocean'
(People's Daily App) 15:55, April 11, 2025
"The Chinese economy is not a pond, but an ocean," President Xi Jinping said, employing a metaphor. With unwavering confidence and resilience, China—this vast ocean—is believed to withstand strong winds and storms while navigating the chill of trade headwinds.
