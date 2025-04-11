Quotes from Xi | 'Only peaceful development and cooperation can truly bring win-win or all-win results'

(People's Daily App) 15:35, April 11, 2025

"In a world aspiring for peace and development, the Cold War and zero-sum mentality looks even more out of place. Putting oneself on a pedestal or trying to immune oneself from adverse developments will get nowhere," President Xi Jinping said seven years ago at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2018. "Only peaceful development and cooperation can truly bring win-win or all-win results," Xi noted.

