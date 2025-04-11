Home>>
Xi meets Spanish PM
(Xinhua) 11:08, April 11, 2025
BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Friday.
