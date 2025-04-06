Book of Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization published in Spanish

Xinhua) 16:10, April 06, 2025

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published in Spanish by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book collects a series of important discourses by Xi on Chinese modernization.

The book has previously been published in English, French, Russian, Arabic and Japanese.

According to an official statement, the foreign-language versions of the book are conducive to helping overseas readers gain a deep understanding of the theoretical system of Chinese modernization.

The book also helps foster a common understanding of the need to enhance international collaboration in pursuing a global modernization characterized by peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared prosperity, the statement said.

