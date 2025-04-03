Xi extends condolences over passing of Laos' former president

Xinhua) 16:02, April 03, 2025

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message to Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, extending his deep condolences over the passing of Laos' former President Khamtay Siphandone and sincere sympathy to his family.

