Home>>
Xi chairs leadership meeting on eco-protection inspection regulations, disciplinary inspection
(Xinhua) 14:50, March 31, 2025
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday chaired a leadership meeting to review a set of regulations on ecological and environmental protection inspection.
The meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee also reviewed a report on the fourth round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China seen as a stabilizing force for world
- Xi Focus: How Xi's crackdown on excess reshapes China
- Xi meets representatives of int'l business community
- Xi meets Bangladeshi interim government's chief adviser
- Quotes from Xi | 'China the lion has awakened, but it is a peaceful, amicable and civilized lion'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.