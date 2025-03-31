Xi chairs leadership meeting on eco-protection inspection regulations, disciplinary inspection

Xinhua) 14:50, March 31, 2025

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday chaired a leadership meeting to review a set of regulations on ecological and environmental protection inspection.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee also reviewed a report on the fourth round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)