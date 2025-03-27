Quotes from Xi | 'China the lion has awakened, but it is a peaceful, amicable and civilized lion'

(People's Daily App) 15:43, March 27, 2025

"Now China the lion has awakened, but it is a peaceful, amicable and civilized lion," President Xi Jinping said 11 years ago in a speech delivered at the meeting commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations held in Paris.

