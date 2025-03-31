Xi's article on building strong country in science, technology to be published

Xinhua) 16:32, March 31, 2025

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on forging ahead toward the grand goal of building a strong country in science and technology will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's seventh issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)