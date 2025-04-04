Xi stresses pooling strength to build Beautiful China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2025. Xi and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng, arrived at the tree planting site on the bank of a river in Fengtai District on Thursday morning and planted trees with officials and local people. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for pooling strength in the building of a Beautiful China and making the country even greener through afforestation efforts.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when attending a voluntary tree planting activity in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng, arrived at the tree planting site on the bank of a river in Fengtai District in the morning and planted trees with officials and local people.

At the planting site, Xi waved to the crowd to extend his greetings before picking up a shovel to join the activity. He planted saplings of multiple types of trees.

While planting the trees, he also asked the children at the site about their studies, life and participation in labor and sports. He stressed that a good life comes from hard work, encouraging young children to develop a love for labor and nature, and to actively participate in afforestation and other public welfare activities.

During the event, Xi also talked with officials and local people on site. He noted that the current forest coverage rate in China has surpassed 25 percent, and the country contributes about a quarter of the world's newly increased afforestation areas.

The ecological environment keeps improving, a fact that has been directly and tangibly felt by the people, he said.

Xi noted that in the meantime, the total forest and grassland resources in China are still insufficient, urging efforts to effectively address prominent issues and to do even better year on year in this regard.

Xi emphasized the importance of forest management and improvement of the ecological quality of grasslands, and called for efforts to boost the forestry and grassland-related industries.

Afforestation should deliver more benefits to the people, he stressed.

He added that voluntary tree planting is a nationwide initiative that must be carried on for generations.

