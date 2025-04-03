Home>>
Xi, BiH leader Cvijanovic exchange congratulations over 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 16:52, April 03, 2025
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and rotating Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic on Thursday exchanged congratulations over the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Indian president exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary of ties
- Xi's article on building strong country in science, technology to be published
- Xi chairs leadership meeting on eco-protection inspection regulations, disciplinary inspection
- China seen as a stabilizing force for world
- Xi meets representatives of int'l business community
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.