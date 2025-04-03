Xi, BiH leader Cvijanovic exchange congratulations over 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 16:52, April 03, 2025

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and rotating Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic on Thursday exchanged congratulations over the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

