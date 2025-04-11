Xi signs order on enforcing drug administration law in military

Xinhua) 08:52, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order to release revised guidelines on the enforcement of the drug administration law in the Chinese armed forces.

China's State Council and the CMC have jointly published the document.

Premier Li Qiang also signed a State Council decree to release the document.

The new document, which will take effect from June 1, is aimed at refining the administration of medicines in the armed forces.

According to the revised guidelines, actions will be taken to strengthen the management of military drug reserves, ensure a stable supply of medicines, promote the reasonable use of pharmaceuticals, and refine the management of medications specially-needed by the military.

The guidelines were also revised to enhance supervision and ensure drug safety in the military. The quality sampling and inspection system for military medicines will be enhanced, with new regulations introduced to manage drug safety risks, while mechanisms to address and prevent illegal activities will be further improved.

