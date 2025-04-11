Xi to pay state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia from April 14 to 18

Xinhua) 10:22, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 14 to 15, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Friday.

President Xi will also pay state visits to Malaysia and Cambodia from April 15 to 18, at the invitation of King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim and King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, the spokesperson said.

