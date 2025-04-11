Quotes from Xi | 'As always, we grow in the wind and rain'

(People's Daily App) 15:31, April 11, 2025

"We the Chinese people do not provoke others, nor do we shy away from trouble." "As always, we grow in the wind and rain and get stronger through hard times." These remarks from President Xi Jinping reflect the courage and resilience of the Chinese people in the face of adversity. Let us revisit his words to draw strength and confidence during difficult times.

