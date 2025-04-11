Quotes from Xi | 'A nation of hope cannot be without heroes'

(People's Daily App) 15:57, April 11, 2025

Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, a traditional festival for honoring the deceased, falls on April 4th this year. President Xi Jinping has on many occasions emphasized the importance of remembering the country's martyrs and carrying forward their spirit.

