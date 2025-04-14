Home>>
The enduring and evolving China-Vietnam ties
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:42, April 14, 2025
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges. The infographic offers a detailed look at the relationships.
