Xi urges China, Vietnam to jointly march toward modernization

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man at the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

HANOI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on China and Vietnam to march toward modernization hand in hand.

In his meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man, Xi also urged the two sides to inject more stability and positive energy into the world.

Xi pointed out that his state visit to Vietnam once again allowed him to witness the new achievements in Vietnam's cause of Doi Moi (reform) and personally experience the profound foundation of China-Vietnam friendship.

At present, China is comprehensively advancing the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, and Vietnam will usher in a new era of national rise, Xi said, adding that both sides are at a crucial stage of their respective development and rejuvenation.

Facing an international landscape fraught with changes and turbulence, Xi said, China and Vietnam should strengthen confidence in their paths and systems, enhance solidarity and coordination, continue to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, join hands to march toward modernization, and inject more stability and positive energy into the world.

Xi stressed that both China and Vietnam are socialist countries led by a communist party, and the political direction is crucial to the future of the parties and countries, as well as the success of their causes.

Xi said the top leaders of the two parties and countries should exchange views on bilateral relations and major issues of common concern in a timely manner, continue to build consensus, enhance mutual trust and steer the course steadily, so as to ensure the steady progress of China-Vietnam relations.

It is necessary to maintain exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, legislative bodies and political consultative organizations, and to keep sharing governance experiences, Xi added.

The two sides should take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges as an opportunity to carry forward the "red gene" and make good use of the revolutionary resources to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, especially the young generation, and strengthen the friendly bond between the two countries, Xi added.

Recognizing the frequent exchanges and fruitful cooperation between China's National People's Congress and Vietnam's National Assembly, Xi said the two countries' legislatures should do more to strengthen traditional friendship, ensure practical cooperation and strengthen multilateral coordination, carry out exchanges on the development of socialist democracy and rule of law, and continuously enrich the substance of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

For his part, Tran Thanh Man said that Vietnam and China, connected by mountains and rivers, have forged a sincere friendship featuring "camaraderie plus brotherhood" under the careful nurturing of successive leaders of the two parties and countries, and the two sides have maintained long-standing friendly relations.

He said the visit of Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, fully demonstrates the importance attached by the CPC, the country and the Chinese people to Vietnam-China ties.

He said the two general secretaries have provided important strategic guidance on advancing the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, which will open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The Vietnamese National Assembly congratulated China for successfully convening the "two sessions" and looked forward to conducting close communication and cooperation with China's National People's Congress, implementing the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, and contributing to the common prosperity and development of the two countries and friendship between the peoples, Tran Thanh Man said.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man at the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

