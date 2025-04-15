Interview: Vietnam-China ties achieve robust, significant development, says Vietnam's deputy PM

HANOI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam-China relations have achieved robust, comprehensive and significant development across multiple areas in recent years, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.

In an interview with Xinhua ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Vietnam on Monday, Son said this visit comes less than a year after General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam paid a state visit to China, which carries strategic significance and is expected to have a long-term impact on the development of bilateral ties.

Vietnam's party and state leaders have expressed high expectations for this visit, the deputy prime minister noted.

Son said the visit is expected to strengthen high-level strategic communication, consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust, share experience in national governance and development, and chart the course for the sound and stable development of bilateral ties amid a complex and unpredictable regional and global landscape.

The visit, he said, will also define the directions and priorities for bilateral cooperation, advance practical collaboration and foster high-level cooperation highlights in fields where Vietnam has needs and China holds strengths, such as standard-gauge railways, agricultural trade, science and technology, education and training, as well as digital and green economies to fulfill the aspirations and interests of the two peoples.

Son said this visit will positively influence cooperation across all levels, sectors and communities in both countries, including the effective implementation of the 2025 Vietnam-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges to promote traditional friendship and consolidate public support for bilateral ties.

In addition, he said, through exchanges conducted in a spirit of frankness, sincerity, pragmatism and mutual understanding, both sides will resolve maritime disagreements in line with high-level common consensus, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Son said since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China in 2008, particularly following the historic mutual visits by the top leaders of the two parties and nations in recent years, bilateral relations have achieved robust, comprehensive and significant development across multiple areas, which is mainly reflected in the following four aspects:

First, political mutual trust has been enhanced through frequent high-level visits and contacts, he said.

During To Lam's state visit to China in August 2024, the leaders of the two parties and countries agreed to strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and promote the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, thereby injecting new momentum into the positive development of bilateral ties and fostering vibrant and practical cooperation in various sectors, he noted.

Second, cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, investment and infrastructure connectivity has made strides, he said.

Vietnam is China's largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its fourth-largest trading partner globally, said Son.

The two sides, he said, have closely cooperated in planning the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project, which aims to start construction in 2025.

In addition, the planning for the Mong Cai-Ha Long-Hai Phong and Dong Dang-Hanoi standard gauge railways is expected to be completed in 2026, which will further facilitate cross-border travel and trade, he said.

Third, to mark the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, To Lam and Xi held an important phone conversation in January, officially launching the Vietnam-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges, which will inject new vitality into bilateral people-to-people, cultural and tourism exchanges, said the deputy prime minister.

Fourth, both sides have effectively managed and resolved differences to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, said Son.

Based on the Agreement on Basic Principles Guiding the Settlement of Maritime Issues signed in 2011 and the intergovernmental negotiation mechanism, he said, both sides have maintained regular communication to timely address and manage differences, achieving positive results, notably in cooperation in less sensitive areas at sea.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that the launch of the Vietnam-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges is an important initiative following the elevation of their relationship to a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Regarding Xi's state visit to Vietnam, Son expressed confidence that the visit will be a resounding success, marking a new milestone in the two countries' friendly neighborly relationship, comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

