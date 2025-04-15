Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Vietnam's To Lam

09:55, April 15, 2025

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, inspect the guard of honor during a grand welcome ceremony held by Lam in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. Xi arrived in Hanoi on Monday to pay a state visit to Vietnam. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

HANOI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, attended here on Monday a welcome ceremony held by To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

Xi arrived earlier in the day for a state visit.

