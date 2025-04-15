Highlights of Xi's remarks during his visit to Vietnam

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hanoi on Monday for a state visit to Vietnam. During his visit, Xi held meetings with key Vietnamese leaders, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man.

The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks and statements.

ON BUILDING A COMMUNITY WITH A SHARED FUTURE

-- As socialist neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, China and Vietnam have formed a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

-- This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam, and is the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, bringing new opportunities for advancing the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

-- The two sides should strengthen the strategic coordination and consolidate the political foundation for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

-- Guided by the overall goals of achieving higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and better management and resolution of differences, the two countries should work to advance their comprehensive strategic cooperation with high quality, ensure steady and sustained progress in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and contribute even more to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

-- Facing an international landscape fraught with changes and turbulence, China and Vietnam should strengthen confidence in their paths and systems, enhance solidarity and coordination, continue to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, join hands to march toward modernization, and inject more stability and positive energy into the world.

-- Building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future carries great global significance. As the two countries jointly pursue peaceful development, their combined population of over 1.5 billion is jointly advancing toward modernization, which will contribute to regional and global peace and stability while promoting common development.

ON CHINA-VIETNAM RELATIONS

-- Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Vietnam to stay true to their original aspiration of friendship, remain committed to their shared mission, seize the opportunities of the times, and carry out cooperation at a higher level, across a broader scope and at greater depth to better benefit the two peoples and contribute more to the region and the world.

-- Standing at a new historical starting point, the two sides should build on past achievements, forge ahead together and carry forward the profound traditional friendship featuring "camaraderie plus brotherhood."

-- The top leaders of the two parties and countries should exchange views on bilateral relations and major issues of common concern in a timely manner, continue to build consensus, enhance mutual trust and steer the course steadily, so as to ensure the steady progress of China-Vietnam relations.

-- The two sides should take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges as an opportunity to carry forward the "red gene" and make good use of the revolutionary resources to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, especially the young generation, and strengthen the friendly bond between the two countries.

-- The two countries should expand cooperation in traditional areas such as trade and investment, and expand cooperation in emerging industries such as 5G, artificial intelligence, clean energy and digital economy.

-- China and Vietnam should give full play to their geographical advantages of being connected by land and sea, strengthen the alignment of development strategies and tap the potential of industrial cooperation.

-- Both China and Vietnam are beneficiaries of economic globalization, and the two sides should strengthen strategic resolve, jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying practices, and work together to uphold the global free trade system and maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains.

