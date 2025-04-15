Home>>
Chinese national flags adorn Vietnam street
(Ecns.cn) 14:22, April 15, 2025
Chinese and Vietnamese national flags are hung along a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Chinese and Vietnamese national flags are hung along a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Chinese and Vietnamese national flags are hung along a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Chinese and Vietnamese national flags are hung along a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Vietnamese leaders meet representatives of China-Vietnam people friendship festival
- Xi warmly welcomed upon arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam
- Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Vietnam's To Lam
- Xi arrives in Hanoi for state visit to Vietnam
- Xi, To Lam witness launching ceremony of China-Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.