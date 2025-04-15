We Are China

Chinese national flags adorn Vietnam street

Ecns.cn) 14:22, April 15, 2025

Chinese and Vietnamese national flags are hung along a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

