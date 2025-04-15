Home>>
Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Vietnam's To Lam
(People's Daily App) 13:55, April 15, 2025
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, attended a welcome ceremony held by To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday afternoon. More than 200 Vietnamese children waved the national flags of the two countries to welcome Xi.
