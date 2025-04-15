Xi says China-Vietnam relations rooted in, sustained by and empowered by the people

Xinhua) 16:11, April 15, 2025

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China-Vietnam relations are rooted in the people, sustained by the people and empowered by the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with representatives who attended the Chinese and Vietnamese People's Friendship Meeting in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam.

