Xi calls on China, Vietnam to jointly oppose power politics, unilateralism
(Xinhua) 16:49, April 15, 2025
HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged China and Vietnam to jointly oppose power politics and unilateralism.
In his meeting with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Xi said trade wars will undermine the international trading system, the stability of the global economic order and the legitimate interests of all countries in the world, especially developing countries.
He called on China and Vietnam to respond to the external uncertainties with friendly cooperation and socialist strengths.
