Home>>
Xi says he has full confidence in future of China-Vietnam ties
(Xinhua) 08:03, April 16, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, bids farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam in Vietnam, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he has full confidence in the future of China-Vietnam relations.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when bidding farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam.
Xi also said that his Vietnam visit is fruitful albeit brief.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls on China, Vietnam to jointly oppose power politics, unilateralism
- Xi urges youth in China, Vietnam to contribute to building of community with shared future
- Xi says people's support forms solid foundation for China-Vietnam community with shared future
- Xi says China-Vietnam relations rooted in, sustained by and empowered by the people
- Highlights of Xi's remarks during his visit to Vietnam
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.