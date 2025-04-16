Xi says he has full confidence in future of China-Vietnam ties

Xinhua) 08:03, April 16, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, bids farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam in Vietnam, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he has full confidence in the future of China-Vietnam relations.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when bidding farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam.

Xi also said that his Vietnam visit is fruitful albeit brief.

