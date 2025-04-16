Xi says China, Malaysia should deepen synergy of development strategies

Xinhua) 14:51, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Malaysia should deepen synergy of development strategies, draw on each other's strengths for mutual benefit and win-win results, and jointly pursue modernization.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during a state visit to the country.

