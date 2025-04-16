Home>>
Xi attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi
(Xinhua) 09:40, April 16, 2025
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.