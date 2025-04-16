Xi attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi

Xinhua) 09:40, April 16, 2025

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

